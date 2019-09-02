Festival brings gouda times

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the magic word that makes you smile…cheese!

You could say, for some people in Arthur, there was a lot to smile about (a lot of cheese, that is).

This weekend is the 47th annual Arthur Amish Country Cheese Festival.

The festival features all things cheese, like cheese curds, cheese curls, tasting cheese, cutting cheese, and yes…spitting cheese.

“We get guests that come back day after day and year after year for this. So as a matter of fact, our contest winner for the cheese eating has been here for several years,” said Christy Miller, with Simply Arthur.

The big event was a cheese-carving contest using a one pound block of cheese.