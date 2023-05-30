DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville announced a complete roadway closure of Ferndale Avenue beginning in the morning on Thursday, June 1.

The closure, located at Duncan Road, is so a culvert across Ferndale Avenue can be installed. City officials said access for all through traffic will be closed. The city said roadway closure signage will be in place in advance of the closure.

The city also advises drivers to choose alternate routes.

The closure should be complete by 3 p.m. on June 1, the city reported.