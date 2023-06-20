DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville announced that Ferndale Avenue will be closed this week beginning Thursday, June 22, in the morning.

The closure, located at Liberty Lane, is so crews can install a storm sewer pipe across Ferndale

Avenue as part of the Ferndale Avenue roadway improvement project. City officials said access for all through traffic just north of Liberty Lane will be closed.

The city said signage will be in place in advance of the closure. They said drivers should plan for the closure and choose alternate routes.

Work is scheduled to be completed by 3 p.m. on Friday, June 23.