Female crash victim identified by coroner

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has identified the name of a woman killed in a Monday night crash.

Officers said it happened at the intersection of Jasper and Condit Streets around 9:30 p.m. Monday. They said two cars collided at the intersection. Four people were taken to the hospital.

Coroner Michael Day said one of those people, 27-year-old Jameela Cunningham, was pronounced dead in the emergency room. He said Cunningham “suffered fatal blunt trauma to her torso” when the car she was a passenger in was hit by other other car.

This crash is still being investigated by Decatur police.