Female armed robber fires shot

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities hope someone can identify the suspect in an armed robbery. It happened about 10:20 am, Sunday, July 14, at Family Dollar, in the 1200-block of North Market Street, Champaign.

The suspect came in with a firearm, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money. The suspect then yelled, “You’re taking too long!” and fired a shot into the wall. No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as female, black, mid-20’s, 5’2 – 5’6″, with a dark complexion and short hair. She was last seen wearing a blue bandana, a black Puma hooded-sweatshirt and white/black basketball type shorts. She may have fled the area in a white, Prius-style vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com