President approves major disaster declaration for Illinois

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that federal emergency aid has been made available for the state of Illinois to supplement the state, tribes and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019.

This makes federal funding available for Crisis Counseling for affected individuals in all areas of the state of Illinois.

Federal funding is also available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent.

Steven W. Johnson has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area.

