Felony charges filed in standoff situation

BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iowa man who approached a Bement home with a gun and allegedly created a standoff situation with law enforcement is facing two felony charges.

Nemetorbor Siaway, 23, is facing charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Piatt County State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades said her office is also filing a motion for fitness evaluation, given the unusual series of events Saturday.

Officials say Siaway drove to a home on Mansfield Street around 8:30 a.m. and began firing shots into the air while yelling obscenities.

The homeowner fired warning shots from a shotgun in response.

Multiple law enforcement units — including Bement Police, Illinois State Police and the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office — descended upon the home.

Siaway attempted to get away via car, but had been unable to find the keys to his own vehicle.

Siaway was taken into custody Saturday after about two hours of a standoff.

Officals say Siaway has no ties to anyone in Bement, including the homeowner he approached Saturday.