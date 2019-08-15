Felony arrest during domestic dispute

News

by: , Charleston Police Department

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A domestic dispute turned into an arrested on an outstanding warrant and additional charges for an area man. 22-year old Christopher Luth originally gave police a false name when questioned concerning the dispute.

When it was discovered he was wanted on a warrant, he was arrested for the warrant and felony charges of obstructing justice. Officials say Luth had a syringe with suspected methamphetamine on him at the time of the arrest.

A white powdery substance, estimated at 12 grams of suspected heroin and more than $800 in cash were seized during a consent search. Luth faces additional charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.