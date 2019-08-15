Felony arrest during domestic dispute

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A domestic dispute turned into an arrested on an outstanding warrant and additional charges for an area man. 22-year old Christopher Luth originally gave police a false name when questioned concerning the dispute.

When it was discovered he was wanted on a warrant, he was arrested for the warrant and felony charges of obstructing justice. Officials say Luth had a syringe with suspected methamphetamine on him at the time of the arrest.

A white powdery substance, estimated at 12 grams of suspected heroin and more than $800 in cash were seized during a consent search. Luth faces additional charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.