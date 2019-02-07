Feinen faces challenger for mayoral post

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new candidate is throwing his hat into the ring for mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen faces challenger Azark David Cobbs.

Cobbs says he’s running because he wants to help transform Champaign. He wants to build upon the community’s strong arts and technology background and bring more employment opportunities for people don’t take the college path.

Both candidates had ideas for improving the city.

Feinen wants to continue positive development and growth for the city, but especially when it comes to neighborhoods. She said it’s important to draw people into town, but she wants to focus on those who already live here and how to make the city better for them.