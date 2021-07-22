Feeling warmer? Corn crops might have something to do with that

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Do corn crops make you warmer? The short answer to that is…yes.

Crops cool themselves during the day.

Every plant releases more than 16 ounces of water every day.

That’s the size of a typical plastic water bottle.

This traps the heat temporarily.

They say water is the key to this phenomenon.

“I think it’s just appreciating what it takes to grow the corn crop, that the corn crop uses a lot of water and we all know how important water is for pretty much everything,” said Dr. Fred Below, a professor of plant physiology at UIUC.

And here’s a fun fact – in Champaign County there are up to nine billion corn plants.

That’s a lot of corn sweat.

Also, corn crops help with getting toxins out of the atmosphere.

One plant takes out about 18 tons of carbon dioxide during the course of the season.