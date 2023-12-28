CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A busy time for gatherings with friends and families can often mean a busy time for doctors’ offices and ERs.

Across the country, health experts say they see a lot of COVID-19, influenza, and RSV cases spreading right now, but simply coming into contact with one of them doesn’t need to sound the alarm right away.

All too often, after hanging with a group of people, you can get that dreaded text that someone tested positive. Most people will immediately think of testing themselves.

Dr. Ben Davis with Carle Hospital said there’s no need to test immediately after exposure. He said if you start to develop symptoms, then it may be a good time — but even then, his best advice is to stay home. If that isn’t an option, wearing a mask is.

“I would add, if you’re young and healthy and are having symptoms, you do not need to go to the emergency department unless you feel that you are having an emergency,” Davis said, “[if] you’re having severe shortness of breath or your child is having what you perceive to be shortness of breath, or symptoms that seem out of the realm of ordinary for a virus.”

He said many of the major viruses’ symptoms overlap and if you do feel the need to go to the emergency room, expect to have a much longer wait time. Davis adds that regardless of whether or not you get tested, avoid spreading your symptoms to others. He said five to seven days is a good rule of thumb.

The CDC lists the level of COVID-19 hospitalizations by county. Champaign County is now considered low. Edgar County is at medium. Cass, Sangamon, and Iroquois counties are listed as high.