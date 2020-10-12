Feds: Nonprofit abused grant funding, failed to document expenses

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Before its doors were closed in early September, Danville’s East Central Illinois Community Action Agency had a troubled financial and personnel record, internal documents show.

WCIA obtained a copy of the most recent grant application for the 2020-2021 fiscal year that the agency submitted to the federal Head Start Agency, which revoked ECICAA’s grant status leading to the shutdown last month. At the time, Illinois Head Start Association Executive Director Lauri Morrison-Frichtl said the organization “was found to have several deficiencies.”

Read the East Central Illinois Community Action Agency grant submission here.

Among those deficiencies:

Failures to submit mandatory financial reports . According to a grant submission obtained by WCIA, ECICAA “did not submit three of the four required Federal financial SF-425 [post-grant award] reports, including the final SF-425 report for the grant period ending August 31, 2018, and did not ensure the one SF-425 report submitted was accurate, complete, properly documented and filed on time.”

. According to a grant submission obtained by WCIA, ECICAA “did not submit three of the four required Federal financial SF-425 [post-grant award] reports, including the final SF-425 report for the grant period ending August 31, 2018, and did not ensure the one SF-425 report submitted was accurate, complete, properly documented and filed on time.” Lack of financial management. “The grantee (ECICAA) did not have a system for determining whether individual expenses are necessary, reasonable, allocable and adequately documented,” according to the grant submission. The agency “did not assess staffing needs in consideration of the fiscal complexity of the organization and did not secure on-going services of a fiscal officer.”

“The grantee (ECICAA) did not have a system for determining whether individual expenses are necessary, reasonable, allocable and adequately documented,” according to the grant submission. The agency “did not assess staffing needs in consideration of the fiscal complexity of the organization and did not secure on-going services of a fiscal officer.” Lack of timely responses to federal findings. “The grantee (ECICAA) did not take prompt actions when instances of non-compliances were identified, including non-compliance identified in audit findings.”

“The grantee (ECICAA) did not take prompt actions when instances of non-compliances were identified, including non-compliance identified in audit findings.” Lack of internal control. “Multiple factors, including ECICAA’s high turnover rate, management instability, cash flow short fall, failure to follow its policies and procedures and a lack of sufficient governing body oversight adversely impacted the agency’s ability to effectively maintain internal controls to ensure it complied with federal regulations and corrected audit findings.” In a paragraph responding to that finding, ECIAA officials wrote that the high turnover rate could be attributed to the “working environment.”

ECIAA in the submission document told the federal government it would need $4,708,462 for the fiscal year.

Since its shutdown, the Community Development Institute has taken over running the seven Head Start locations the umbrella organization ran. The federal government is organizing a competitive grant awarding process to put the Head Start facilities into someone else’s hands.