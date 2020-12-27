Feds confirm Anthony Quinn Warner killed in Nashville RV blast

Emergency personnel work near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The U.S. Attorney Office for the Middle District of Tennessee says a person being investigated in connection to a Nashville bombing Friday had died in the blast.

Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, is believed to have been responsible for Friday’s explosion. He perished in the blast, according to US Attorney Don Cochran.

BREAKING: Law enforcement is now announcing that Anthony Warner, 63, of Bakertown Rd, is the man believed responsible for Friday's explosion. He perished in the blast. No one else is presently believed to have been involved. Thank you to our federal & state partners. pic.twitter.com/PwMa1MwHvd — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 27, 2020

Investigators say Warner’s remains were found near the scene of the explosion. DNA samples examined by both FBI and TBI agents matched Warner.

Additionally, they say there’s no indications that other suspects were involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.