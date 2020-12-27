Feds confirm Anthony Quinn Warner killed in Nashville RV blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The U.S. Attorney Office for the Middle District of Tennessee says a person being investigated in connection to a Nashville bombing Friday had died in the blast.
Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, is believed to have been responsible for Friday’s explosion. He perished in the blast, according to US Attorney Don Cochran.
Investigators say Warner’s remains were found near the scene of the explosion. DNA samples examined by both FBI and TBI agents matched Warner.
Additionally, they say there’s no indications that other suspects were involved.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.