FedEx Ground to hire 1000 seasonal positions

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — FedEx is expected to add more than 55,000 seasonal positions throughout the network to help deliver the holidays this year. This includes nearly 1,000 positions at the FedEx Ground facility in Champaign.

“The people that were hiring will be handling packages. They will be handling our customers packages as they move through our network so that we can continue to provide great service to our customer,” Walter Kirkeminde, Senior Manager of FedEx Express says.

These positions have the potential to become full time job opportunities as demand for services grows.

Seasonal Part-Time Positions offer:

Competitive rates

Medical coverage with premiums starting under $10/month after completion of eligibility period

Day and night shifts available

Vision and dental benefits

Tuition assistance

Promote from within philosophy

Training and growth opportunities to build a great career

Employee discount program

Applicant Eligibility:

Must be at least 18 years old

No minimum education requirements

Must be able to load and unload packages

Must provide two forms of valid identification, such as a driver’s license, social security card or passport

For more information on how to apply, click here.