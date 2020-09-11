FedEx Ground employees honored after special delivery

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Three Champaign and Springfield FedEx Ground employees were honored after they made sure a special delivery made it to its destination in time.

FedEx officials said Senior Manager Dan Hurley was notified that a veteran’s uniform was heading for his Champaign station. The uniform was to be worn by the veteran’s nephew, who is also a soldier, while he served as an escort for his uncle’s funeral.

Hurley realized the uniform would not reach its destination in time for the funeral, which would take place in Springfield. So he and Assistant Station Manager Mike Hunter got the uniform and moved it to a trailer that was headed to Springfield. After it arrived in Springfield, Senior Manager Martin Seitz and his employees unloaded the package and got it to its grateful recipient in time.

Hurley, Hunter and Seitz were all honored during a virtual award ceremony hosted by FedEx. They received the FedEx Purple Promise Award. Officials said the award, “acknowledges team members who go above and beyond in providing service to our customers and who exemplify the Purple Promise, ‘I will make every FedEx experience outstanding.'”