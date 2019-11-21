Federal mediation for district & TA union

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – – School board and union leaders will sit down for a federal mediation session Thursday afternoon at 4:00 p.m.



The meeting comes after months of failed negotiations over issues including wages and health insurance. Teaching assistants went on strike for three days at the end of October, before suspending their strike and returning to class. During that time, the school district said students in special education would not be allowed to attend classes, which the Illinois Board of Education said violated federal policy.



When teaching assistants returned, they discovered DPS had removed them from their benefits plans, promoting the TAs to file new unfair labor practice charges. DPS said staff members worked to resolve the issue and fully reinstated everyone within three days. The union also filed charges accusing the district of bargaining in bad faith and interfering in union elections. The charges have been sent to the Labor Board in Chicago for review.



Teaching assistants have marched outside of two school board meetings since suspending their strike. Members of the AFT are expected to join the union this week.