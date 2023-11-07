VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Vermilion County who are still reeling from summer storms now have the chance to apply for loans to help in their recovery.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) set up shop in the county on Monday and will have workers at the administration building in Danville through next week. People eligible for loans includes homeowners, renters and business owners.

Russell Rudd, Director of Vermilion County Emergency Management, said the process is very easy and worth exploring.

“Even if you don’t think you’ll qualify, it doesn’t hurt to come down and talk to them,” he said. “They’re very easy going, and a lot of their requirements aren’t nearly as stiff as sometimes with a bank and stuff, so it’s worth checking out.”

People who meet the requirements can apply in person through the Small Business Administration at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Danville. The SBA will be in Danville through Nov. 17, ready to help anyone who comes during operating hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

People in three other counties are also eligible to receive loans from the SBA, and their outreach centers are set up at the following locations: