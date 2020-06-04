Federal indictment on child porn charges for former Uni teacher/coach

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A former Uni High School teacher has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of distributing and possessing child pornography. 56-year old Douglas Mynatt, of Savoy, taught PE and coached the girls’ cross country program.

Mynatt was arrested in April on three counts of distributing child pornography in January and possession of child porn in April. In March, the sheriff’s office received a cyber tip made by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) division of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

Federal authorities say an instant messaging application self-reported to NCMEC an online social media user possessed content believed to be child pornography. Several IP addresses for the user’s logins were identified as those of Mynatt including his home address and UIUC devices.

If convicted, each count of distribution of child pornography carries a statutory penalty of a minimum 5 – 20 years in prison; possession carries a penalty up to 10-years in prison.