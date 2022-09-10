SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Federal grand jury indicted two people for gun offenses on Aug. 9.

Audrey Ohenmus, a 25-year-old of Quincy, is charged with transferring a gun to a felon.

Officials said Ohenmus transferred the weapon to Murquise D. Wooden, also of Quincy, on Jul. 17.

Ohenmus faces possibly up to 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

On Aug. 25, McNaught ordered the release of Ohenmus with conditions.

On Sept. 7, McNaught ordered Wooden to the United States Marshals Service custody. Wooden faces a minimum of 15 years in prison with the possibility of up to life imprisonment, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Illinois State Police, the Quincy Police Department, and assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Seberger is representing the government.

Officials said this case is part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

Officials remind the public that an indictment is merely an accusation. Each defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.