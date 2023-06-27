SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The federal government is forking up a lot of money to get more people fast internet, and Illinois is getting it’s fair share.

The White House announced Monday that Illinois will be getting more than one billion dollars to increase access to areas that don’t already have the service.

Business leaders say this will have a big benefit, especially for areas of the state where access to quality Internet is hard to come by like rural communities.

“You’ll find a lot of the problem is just no access to it,” Mike Murphy, the president and CEO of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce said. “At best they have is a dish, which is not high speed.”

Jim Birge, the manager of the Sangamon County Farm Bureau, said access is especially challenging for farmers.

“To run their business, multi million dollar businesses, they have to rely upon the Internet to be competitive with others around the country and around the world,” Birge said. “It’s something that is a key and integral part of their operation, and that’s a part they’re missing out on.”

Birge said a billion dollars can go a long way to fixing the problem.

“Having a reliable connection is something that farmers very, very much need, and are in very short supply of,” Birge said. “Having that connection with actual higher speeds … that [would] just be the world all over again for them.”

The federal dollars set aside for Illinois are part of a more than $42 billion investment for state’s across the county from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program. States can use the dollars to upgrade or set up broadband networks, and it’s aimed at improving access for all communities nationwide.

“These programs will maybe allow some of these providers to bring in fiber optics and different things that will allow people in the rural areas to have access to high speed Internet,” Murphy said.

Murphy said improved access can open up new opportunities for people and businesses.

“You don’t want to have to drive into town to be able to get an Internet connection,” Murphy said. “This will allow businesses to grow in areas where currently they couldn’t. And once again, in the cities, the same thing – it will allow somebody maybe to start an at home business.”

States can begin submitting proposals for how they plan to allocate the funds from the program July 1. Once they get approval from the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), they can ask to get access to at least 20% of the federal dollars set aside for them.