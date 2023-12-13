SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — With just over two weeks until the deadline for gun owners to register their assault weapons with the state, a panel of federal judges shut down a request from the plaintiffs to review the case again.

A smaller panel of judges on the 7th Judicial Circuit already ruled in the state’s favor earlier this month. The request for the review was the last step standing between this case and the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The ISRA anticipated the decision of the US Seventh Circuit to deny an en-banc hearing as part of our legal strategy and intend on pursuing an appeal to the US Supreme Court,” a spokesperson for the Illinois State Rifle Association said in a statement. “We believe the Supreme Court must take a look at this case, given its clear conflict with other Federal court rulings and the Supreme Court’s own historic ruling in the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association vs. Bruen case.”

Meanwhile, in East St. Louis, a different federal case against the assault weapons ban was heard. Plaintiffs were asking the judge to issue a preliminary injunction on only the registration component of the law.

The deadline for registration is Jan. 1, 2024, and there are still a lot of questions being posed about the rules around registration. If the judge issues the injunction, he could delay the deadline until legal battle is sorted out, or until a higher court weighs in. The judge hearing this case ruled against the law once already. Pritzker was asked Tuesday if he is concerned about how that prior ruling could factor into the most recent case.

“I’m always concerned that someone with a political agenda will make a decision that is inappropriate in this circumstance,” Pritzker said. “I also know that this thing is working its way through the courts, and likely will end up at the Supreme Court. So we’ll have to wait for the final decision there. But I do believe that this law will go into effect on January 1 and that it will save lives across the state.”

The Illinois State Police set up the gun registration system in October, but since then, it has been operating under a set of temporary rules. ISP presented a permanent set of rules to the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules on Tuesday, but lawmakers chose to delay the vote.

“At this time, I would announce that this proposed permanent rulemaking will be removed from the certification of no objection,” Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) said. “That means the rules will not be adopted today, and then would appear again on the January meeting for JCAR.”

Since no permanent rules were passed, the emergency rules stay in effect, and the Jan. 1 deadline remains.

Governor Pritzker said he is confident more people will register as the deadline gets closer.

“The idea here is to make sure that people are registering their assault weapons, and they are,” Pritzker said. “Thousands and thousands of people have registered their assault weapons. We can expect that to continue. I think as you get closer to a deadline. I think it’s true for all of us, that when we’re faced with a deadline, right, you start to work more significantly toward the end of that deadline than you do at the beginning of it. And we’re seeing that more and more people are signing up and registering their weapons.”