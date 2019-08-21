Federal conviction on tax fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A former Jacksonville man will be sentenced in December after being convicted on 30 federal counts of preparing and filing false tax returns.

West Mpetshi, 38, was employed at Cargill Meat Solutions Corp., in Beardstown, when he used TurboTax software at his home to prepare returns for himself and others, including French-speaking co-workers.

Mpetshi, who is not a licensed tax preparer, charged $250 – $300 for his services which included returns with false deductions and credits for education or moving expenses. Mpetshi, currently of Carbon Cliff, Ill., is out on bond pending sentencing.

Each of the 30 counts carries a maximum three years in prison and a fine up to $100,000.