Federal civil rights law to protect LGBTQ workers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– “I constantly worry about the prospects of trying to look for a job,” said Gillian Broaddus, Decatur Pride Board Member. Now the Supreme Court is doing something to better protect LGBTQ rights at work. In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court ruled you can’t fire someone based on gender identity or sexual orientation. “When we are seeing human rights and civil rights being trampled upon daily to wake up and see that the Supreme Court has decided to be on the right side of history, that really matters,” said Rev. Leah Robberts-Mosser of Community United Church of Christ.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act already prohibits discrimination based on race, national origin, religion, color, sex, and now LGBTQ and transgender workers are included in that too. William Blanchard, the President of Uniting Pride, says this is a significant step forward. “This gives me hope that America and the majority of citizens in America who support LGBTQ equality are still on the right track,” said Blanchard.

Blanchard says he hopes this leads to more positive change. “I’m really looking forward to seeing what cases come forward before the courts in terms of discrimination againt LGBTQ in public accomadations and housing and education. There is a lot more work for us to do, but this ruling gives us a very solid foundation for which to do it,” said Blanchard.