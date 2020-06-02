Federal charges for Illinois man trying to incite riot

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — An Illinois man faces federal charges after authorities say he traveled to Minneapolis to “riot” after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

28-year old Matthew Lee Rupert, of Galesburg, is charged with civil disorder, rioting and possession of unregistered destructive devices.

An FBI affidavit states Rupert posted videos to his Facebook page last week which showed him handing out explosives to others in Minnesota.

The charges come as civic leaders nationwide blame outsiders for bringing troubles into their communities. Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck during an arrest.