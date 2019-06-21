Federal charges for heroin death

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — An area man faces federal charges of drug-induced homicide.

34-year old Jacob Schultz was arrested Wednesday for distribution of heroin resulting in death and distribution of heroin.

The death of 44-year old George Darnell, of Bloomington, on November 11, 2018, began an investigation. The coroner’s office determined Darnell’s death was the result of a drug overdose.

Despite the arrest, the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $1,000.

