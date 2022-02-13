CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – We’ve had some preliminary snowfall reports come in from Sunday’s snow, but expect a large amount of data Monday morning from the National Weather Service. As that occurs, we’ll plan to update this with more reports.

LAST UPDATED SUNDAY FEBRUARY 13th AT 10 P.M.

Cass County:

Champaign County:
Urbana – 2.2″
Champaign – 2.0″
Homer – 2.0″
Lake of the Woods – 1.5″
Bondville – 1.5″
Villa Grove – 1.0″
Tolono – 1.0″
Mahomet – 0.5″

Christian County:

Clark County:

Coles County:
Ashmore – 0.5″
Mattoon – 0.3″
Charleston – Trace

Crawford County:

Cumberland County:

De Witt County:

Douglas County:

Edgar County:
Chrisman – 0.3″

Effingham County:
Effingham – 0″

Fayette County:

Ford County:
Piper City – Trace

Iroquois County:
Loda – 0.5″
Buckley – 0.5″
Milford – 0.3″

Jasper County:

Livingston County:
Chatsworth – 0.5″
Fairbury – 0.5″

Logan County:
Lincoln – 2.0″

Macoupin County:

Macon County:
Blue Mound – 0.2″

McLean County:

Menard County:

Montgomery County:

Morgan County:

Moultrie County:
Sullivan – Trace

Piatt County:
Cisco – 2.0″

Sangamon County:

Shelby County:
Shelbyville – 0.2″

Vermilion County:
Hoopeston – 1.5″
Danville – 1.5″
Oakwood – 1.5″
Jamaica – 0.5″
Georgetown – 0.5″

