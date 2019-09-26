Live Now
Feast of St. Francis pet blessing

by: , HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Pet lovers will want to schedule time next week to have their furry, loved ones blessed. HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital is hosting the event in honor of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi.

All properly restrained pets (and their owners) are welcome to the free event. Fr. Nick Husain will perform the blessing during a brief ceremony.

Blessing of the Animals
St. Mary’s Hospital Cancer Care Center Healing Garden
1990 East Lake Shore, Decatur
Thursday, October 3
5:30 pm

Questions:
Laura Brown
(217) 464 – 2510

