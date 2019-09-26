Feast of St. Francis pet blessing

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Pet lovers will want to schedule time next week to have their furry, loved ones blessed. HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital is hosting the event in honor of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi.

All properly restrained pets (and their owners) are welcome to the free event. Fr. Nick Husain will perform the blessing during a brief ceremony.

Blessing of the Animals

St. Mary’s Hospital Cancer Care Center Healing Garden

1990 East Lake Shore, Decatur

Thursday, October 3

5:30 pm

Questions:

Laura Brown

(217) 464 – 2510