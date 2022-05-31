SILVER SPRING, Md. (WCIA) — The FDA is partnering with a number of health agencies in the U.S. and Canada to investigate a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A infections that have been linked to fresh organic strawberries.

The affected strawberries are branded as FreshKampo and HEB and were purchased between March 5 and April 22. Currently, affected strawberries are past shelf life, but freezing them can extend their freshness. People who did this to strawberries purchased in that date range should not eat them.

Affected strawberries were sold at the following retailers, but are not limited to:

Aldi

HEB

Kroger

Safeway

Sprouts farmers market

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Weis Markets

WinCoFoods

If one does not know the brand of strawberries they purchased, when the strawberries were purchased or where they were purchased, they should throw the strawberries away.