CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new cure for sickle cell disease could be on the way.

The FDA is discussing a potential cure called CRISPR. It takes a patient’s blood cells and alters them with gene editing technology. This helps make more fetal hemoglobin cells and less sickle hemoglobin cells. Dr. Kay Saving is the director of medical services at OSF Healthcare Children’s Hospital of Illinois. She said the disease can take a toll on a person’s life. Aches, pains and damage to internal organs are some of the difficulties. She said if it helps save lives it’s worth a try.

“Have patients ask their physicians to get information because there’s lots of treatment for people with sickle cell disease,” Saving said. “And the only way you can use it and help get better with it is if you ask about it and get the information.”

The FDA has until December 8th to approve the therapy.