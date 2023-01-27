CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “It’s definitely something to think about,” Taylor Jones said.



That’s Taylor Jones, Manager at 5 Star Nutrition in Champaign. They sell CBD oil.



Jones says an FDA decision on CBD won’t change their business model, but they’re curious to see how it all plays out.



FDA Commissioner, Dr. Janet Woodcock, said this week there is not enough evidence about CBD to confirm it’s safe to consume or use as a dietary supplement. Jones says his customers use it for many reasons.



“Are taking it for like help with sleeping, body aches or overall, just relaxation,” Jones said.



Jones says it only really started gaining popularity in the past five years. The FDA oversees CBD because it’s the active ingredient in the prescription drug, Epidiolex. It’s used to treat two rare seizure disorders.



Under current FDA regulations, a drug can’t be added to food or sold as a dietary supplement if it hasn’t been deemed safe. Jonah Rapino, a spokesperson for nuEra, says he’s open-minded to what the FDA has to say.



He says their decision will help determine the direction of the industry.



“I think for the CBD only industry, I think it’s only going to be of benefit to them and to the consumers that there are people who are actually looking at how they’re making this stuff,” Rapino said.



The FDA could decide to come down with new rules that require clear labels, limits on CBD levels and a possible minimum purchase age. Jones says while his customers see the benefits only time will tell if that expands to others.



“As time goes on, you’re going to see overall just different studies with it, you know people using it more and more,” Jones said.