SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The FBI’s Springfield office recently issued a warning to Central Illinois about a scam tactic they’ve seen in the region of late: scammers pretending to be the victim’s loved ones.

The “grandparent scam,” as officials call it, has been reported on several occasions throughout Central Illinois this summer, and the FBI reported that several people in Sangamon and surrounding counties have fallen victim. There are different variations, but a recent version involves the scammer claiming to have been in an accident with a pregnant woman and they are being detained by law enforcement.

Officials said the victim then receives a second call from a purported attorney who asks for money to secure their loved one’s release. They also claim that, due to a gag order, they cannot discuss the case further.

The purported attorney then arranges for an in-person pickup to collect the requested money and has a money mule arrive at the victim’s residence. Money mules often assist fraudsters, many of whom are abroad, by collecting money and then forwarding it to them. The FBI also reported that at least one money mule was caught and indicted in Springfield for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Data from the 2022 Elder Fraud Report by the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center indicates that there were over 400 victims over the age of 60 who lost a combined $3.8 million in grandparent scams. The FBI urged anyone who receives a suspicious call from a claimed loved one to hang up and then verify the story with a loved one by calling them directly.

There are also steps that people can take to not only falling victim, but to avoid being targeted in the first place:

Be careful of what is posted online. Scammers are said to use personal details shared on social media platforms and dating sites as part of their deception.

Be suspicious of telephones calls that require immediate action and request bail money for a family member in distress.

Be careful with caller IDs that look familiar. Scammers can use technology to disguise the actual number they are calling from.

Never give personal identifiable information or money to anyone only communicated with over the phone or online.

Anyone who was either a victim of the grandparent scam themselves, or whose family member was, can contact the FBI Springfield Office at 217-522-9675.