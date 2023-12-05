SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The FBI is encouraging people to be vigilant his holiday season as scammers continue to try and steal money from unsuspecting victims.

Agents said that in 2022, almost 15,000 Illinoisans lost $267 million to scammers, ranking fifth in the nation for victims and seventh for monetary losses. In general, the types of scams do not change significantly from year to year, but the techniques and methods used do change.

“As scammers continue to perfect their skills, take time to conduct due diligence to thwart their efforts,” said FBI Springfield Field Office Special Agent in Charge David Nanz. “Slow down, look for red flags, and always protect your personal information. Going directly to a reputable source is the safest way to verify the legitimacy of a transaction.”

Agents offered the following tips for consumers to reduce the chances of them getting scammed:

Check your credit card statement routinely.

If purchasing merchandise online, ensure it is from a reputable source. Do not trust a site with your credit card information just because it claims to be secure. Be cognizant of web page addresses that look like familiar sites but are slightly different.

Do not respond to unsolicited emails or clink on links within the email.

Avoid filling out forms contained in email messages that ask for personal information.

Only open attachments from known senders.

Only donate to known and trusted charities.

Secure credit card accounts with strong passwords or passphrases.

Be cautious of exaggerated claims of possible earnings or profits.

Beware when money is required up front for instructions or products for employment.

Be cautious when dealing with individuals outside of the country.

Anyone who believes that they were a victim of a scam are advised to contact their bank immediately and law enforcement. People can file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center or call the FBI Springfield Field Office at 217-522-9675.