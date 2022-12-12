SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The FBI is looking to identify potential victims of a Shelby County man who was recently charged with federal child pornography crimes.

Federal prosecutors said that in a 20-year period lasting from 2002 to 2022, 43-year-old Trent Lilly of Mode, Ill. created, received and possessed content that depicted child pornography. He was arrested on Nov. 15 in Chicago upon his return from Thailand and a judge ordered that he remain behind bars until his trial begins on Feb. 7.

If convicted of the three crimes he is accused of, Lilly faces up to 70 years in prison, life on parole, a $250,000 fine and restitution to victims.

The FBI Springfield Office is working with the United States Attorney’s Office – Central District of Illinois to identify anyone who may have been a victim of Lilly’s crimes. It is believed that Lilly contacted victims in person and continued illegal activity with them for years. The FBI also said that he may have traveled to other locations to engage in illegal activity.

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying victims who were under the age of 18 and who were asked or used by Lilly to produce or view sexually explicit photos or videos. Anyone who believes they or someone else were victimized, or who has other relevant information, is encouraged to contact the FBI by calling 217-522-9675 or 1-800-225-5324 or visit a webpage the FBI set up for the purpose of aiding in this investigation.

FBI Victim Services provides services that victims may be eligible for, such as local referrals for counseling, crisis intervention and other rights under federal and/or state law.