FBI searching for person of interest in child sexual exploitation investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Springfield is asking for the public’s help with an active child sexual exploitation case.

The FBI says it’s trying to identify an unknown person who may have critical information on the identity of a child victim in the investigation.

FBI Springfield says the information is being released nationwide.

Investigators on the case say they don’t have any specific leads as to where this person may be located. The man is described as a White, English-speaking man between the ages of 30 and 40-years-old. The picture may have been taken before November 2018.

“Publicity regarding the matter is appreciated.”