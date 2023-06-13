PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The FBI confirmed that agents raided a home in Paris on Tuesday, June 13. The home they raided belongs to the Superintendent of the Paris School District.

The raid happened in the 700 block of Tenbroeck Street in Paris. The Edgar County Treasures Office confirmed the address of the home belongs to Jeremy and Jaime Larson. Jeremy is the Paris School District Superintendent.

“FBI Springfield confirms they are there for court-authorized activity,” said Rebecca Cramblit, FBI Public Affairs Officer.

An FBI spokesperson told WCIA that there is no reason for parents to be concerned about their child’s safety in this case.

No other information about the case is being released at this time.