FBI looking to return personal items left at Las Vegas mass shooting site

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 30: Flowers and a sign reading “HONOR 58” hang on a fence outside the Las Vegas Village across from Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino as a tribute to those killed almost two years ago in a massacre at the site on September 30, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On October 1, 2017, a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas killing 58 people and injuring more than 800 in the deadliest mass shooting event in U.S. history. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The FBI wants to return personal items that were left at the site of a 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Thousands of items were left at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, where 58 people were killed and hundreds were injured when a gunman opened fire on the crowd from a hotel room window at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Since the shooting, two more people have died due to their injuries bringing the total deaths to 60.

Belongings are scattered and left behind at the site of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, Oct. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Although, the FBI says hundreds of items have already been returned, there are still more that have remained unclaimed.

“The FBI’s Victim Services Division is making every effort to return personal effects from the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017,” the FBI said on Twitter this week.

The agency said victims or next of kin should visit its website before Feb. 26 for more information.

The FBI’s Victim Services Division is making every effort to return personal effects from the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017. If you are a victim or next of kin, visit https://t.co/nvTonIaNLR before February 26, 2021, for more information. — FBI (@FBI) January 5, 2021

In November 2020, the FBI released the following statement about the personal effects that were collected.

“We understand that some of these items may be very important to you. We worked with a company to professionally catalog and photograph each item that was recovered and has yet to be associated with and/or returned to the rightful owner.”

The gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, allegedly killed himself at the scene of what is considered one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.