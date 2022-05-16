HARVEL, Ill. (WCIA) — Investigators are looking for someone they said destroyed equipment at a pipeline repair site.

In a news release, FBI Springfield investigators said that around midnight on April 21, someone got hold of an excavator owned by Vance & Associates, Inc. and used it to destroy a trailer and sandblaster. They then set fire to the excavator and a semi-truck trailer.





Vance & Associates is offering an up to $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for this crime. If you have any information, call the FBI Springfield office at (217) 522-9675. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 352-0136.