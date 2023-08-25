DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Friday that the FBI dive team assisting them this week recovered evidence from Lake Decatur as part of a double murder investigation.

Decatur Police officials confirmed to WCIA that the dives are connected to the murders of Andrell O’Neal and Karlondus Thomas, which happened on July 21. The two were found shot to death in a car at South Webster and East Cantrell Streets, but the shooting is believed to have happened elsewhere.

A suspect, Raheim Davis, is under arrest and facing murder charges. Court records indicate he pleaded not guilty on Aug. 16.

As part of that investigation, the Decatur Police Department requested assistance from the FBI’s Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team (USERT) to search Lake Decatur for evidence. Divers spent all week searching an area near the intersection of Reas Bridge Road and Sangamon Road; officials said the divers recovered a gun, a magazine and ammunition.

The USERT, officials added, are also assisting Decatur Police in a second murder investigation, but officials said they could not release information yet about that case. Divers are now searching along Frontage Road between the new city-owned boat docks and Chandler Park.

That part of Frontage is closed to traffic and boaters are again asked to stay away for the safety of the divers.