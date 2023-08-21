DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is receiving federal help with an investigation, and they are asking the community for its cooperation as the investigation continues.

Police officials said the FBI dive team will be in Decatur starting Monday, assisting police in retrieving evidence discarded in Lake Decatur. The initial dive site will be near the intersection of Reas Bridge Road and Sangamon Road.

Decatur Police asked that boaters stay clear of the area for the safety of the divers. They did not reveal any information about what kind of evidence they are looking for or the case they are investigating.