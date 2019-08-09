FBI agent: Hari had cache of guns

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An FBI agent has testified the accused Illinois militia leader charged with organizing the bombing of a Minnesota mosque kept a cache of guns, including assault rifles which were altered to be fully automatic.

In pretrial testimony in federal court, special agent Joel Smith said he found four shotguns and four rifles with serial numbers scratched off in a duffel bag tied to 48-year old Michael Hari at the home of the defendant’s friend in Clarence, Illinois in February 2018.

Federal prosecutors allege Hari and two others drove from Clarence to bomb a mosque in Bloomington, Minn., in the hopes of scaring Muslims into leaving the U.S. No one was injured in the August 2017 attack at the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center.

Hari has pleaded not guilty. Hari is also accused of the attempted bombing of the Women’s Health Practice, in Champaign.

His two alleged accomplices, Michael McWhorter and Joe Morris, members of a militia, pleaded guilty in federal court in January. Each faces up to 35-years in prison.