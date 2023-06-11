CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some community members are fed up with another shooting and are sick of the violence. One Champaign man said it is a cycle he knows all too well.

Damen Rowell said the chaos that happened last night reminded him of those two tragedies. A month ago, his son Christopher Smalls died in Danville after a deadly fight.

“The first couple of weeks, I was truly devastated,” Rowell said. “When they told me he was gone, it just took everything out of me. It completely knocked me back.”

Rowell said the Champaign shooting is very similar to what happened when his son was killed. Losing his son has only pushed him to continue to serve with ‘New Beginnings Sober Homes’ organization.

“I had to get up and with the strength of the lord, I just continued to do this program and the program is what gave me strength because my son was going to be a part of it,” Rowell said.

Rowell continues to do his part with events like the Community Health Fair and mentoring young men. He said other adults need to step up and kids need to listen.

“Stop, think and listen. It’s not worth it, I’m telling you,” Rowell said. “There’s only two places you’re going to go. I know you hear it over and over but it’s a true story—penitentiary or the grave.”