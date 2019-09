DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a 30-year-old man for beating his 13-year-old daughter with an extension cord.

It happened near East Grand Ave. and North Union Street. Police say a person called in to tell them that a dad beat his daughter numerous times.

During their investigation they found multiple welts on the girl’s body. They say she was hit at least 10 times with the cord. The man was arrested on charges of Domestic Battery and Aggravated Battery to a Child.