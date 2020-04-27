Father and son making devices for people across the nation

Breaking News
Ear savers made with 3D printer

GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA)– A father and son are creating a device to help personal protective equipment fit more comfortably. They are called ear savers. 10 year old Alan Williams started making them with his dad about three weeks ago. It’s a plastic clip that goes between the elastic band on face masks. It’s designed to stop the elastic from rubbing behind your ears. They’re making them with a 3D printer at home and donating them for free to first responders, health care workers, and people across the nation.

Now, they make about 500 ear savers a day, and they have shipped them to over 40 states. It costs them about 70 cents to make 25 ear savers. Some donors are helping to cover the costs. People can also contribute money to help.

