MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating the death of a motorcyclist. It happened about 1:30 am, Friday, on Route 123, south of Tallula.

Authorities say 45-year old Adam Miller, of Ashland, failed to negotiate a curve on his 2009 Harley Davidson. The vehicle ran off the road and struck a road sign. A witness gave Miller CPR. He died at the hospital.