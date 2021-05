CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was found dead after a fatal hit-and-run traffic crash.

It happened on I-57 near Thomasboro.

State police received a call earlier this morning from a driver who said they saw a car in the ditch.

When troopers arrived, they saw the man found dead on the shoulder.

The coroner identified the man to be 32-year-old Kendrick Jones of Little Rock, Arkansas.

If you have any information that could help them, call police.