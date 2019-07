CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Coroner Duane Northrup released the name of a Mahomet woman killed in a single vehicle accident. 25-year old Kayla Kelley was pronounced dead about 9 am, Sunday, from traumatic injuries she received in the crash.

The accident happened near County Road 030 East and 250 North. Authorities say Kelley lost control of her vehicle, it rolled over and she was ejected. No autopsy will be performed.