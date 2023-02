CHARLESTON Ill., (WCIA) – Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Illinois Route 130, south of Coles County Road 300 North.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. this morning. At this time, traffic is being diverted to Coles County 300 North and Coles County 100 North.

Authorities are still investigating what led to the crash.

This is a developing story.