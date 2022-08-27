FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A 38-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash early Saturday morning.

The Illinois State Police responded to a crash around 7:28 a.m. off Interstate 57 South.

Ryan R. Rippe a 38-year-old man from Cresent City was driving his 2017 gray Ford Escape southbound. Rippe was behind Brandon D. Cole a 33-year-old driving a 2017 red truck-tractor semi-trailer. Rippe failed to reduce speed and hit the rear end of Cole’s semi-truck sending Cole through the center median, officials said.

The driver of the Ford Escape was pronounced dead on the scene by the Ford County Coroner.