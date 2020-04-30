Farmers’ market set to open under new guidelines

URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — Urbana’s Market at the Square is the largest of its kind in the downstate area, and even with the ongoing pandemic, it will still be open this weekend.

“Just being able to be out there…being physically scene…to be able to go kind of back to our norm of what we are used to,” says Darius White from the Urbana Business Association (UBA).

He’s looking forward to seeing more businesses back in action.

But COVID-19 means the market will look a bit different this year until the stay-at-home order is lifted.

“We won’t have the normal array of arts and crafts vendors that we do at the market, but we will have that core group of…food-oriented vendors at the market this year,” says market coordinator Bryan Heaton.

The market will be full of food trucks and bakers, as well as produce, soap, and mask vendors.

Shoppers and vendors will also have to follow some new guidelines to ensure safety.

“We’re going to ask that shoppers obey social distancing rules, and that they wear masks and gloves or wash their hands upon entering and exiting the market,” says Heaton.

Other measures include one entry point and one exit only, as well as some vendors preferring payment by debit/credit card.

The UBA says the event will act as that first step for businesses and vendors to start bouncing back from closures.

“It’s definitely almost that guinea pig in a way of trying to see if this works…and seeing where we go from here,” says White.

Urbana’s Market at the Square will be open every Saturday from May 2nd to October 31st. It’s hours of operation are 7AM to noon.