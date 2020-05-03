Farmers market follows social distancing guidelines

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana’s Market at the Square looked a little different this year for its opening.

The market was filled with produce, food trucks, mask vendors, and even soap. Vendors and shoppers followed new safety guidelines that were put into place due to COVID-19. Such as making sure customers practiced social distancing and having a one-way traffic flow for the market.

“We are asking all visitors to the market, as well as vendors and market staff, to wear masks. Vendors are required to use gloves whenever they are handling any products. The vendors are required to have 2 employees, one to handle the cash, one to handle the product. We are offering hand washing stations so people can wash their hands when they enter the market and when they leave,” said Bryan Heaton, who is the Market Coordinator for the city of Urbana.

More than 200 people went to the market, but they are hoping for more people as the season goes on.

Urbana’s Market at the Square will be open every Saturday until October 31st. It runs from 7 a.m. to noon.